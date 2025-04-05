Riverwater Partners LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Crocs accounts for approximately 1.1% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Crocs Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $112.16.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

