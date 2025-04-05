Pitcairn Co. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $170.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $200.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

