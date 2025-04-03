Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $625.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $786.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $605.56 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Partners raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

