Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Down 12.5% in March

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTAY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $24.11.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $671.20 million during the quarter.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

