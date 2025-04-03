Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 560.0 days.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Stock Performance
Shares of SNYYF stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
About Sany Heavy Equipment International
