Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Update

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,816.0 days.
Shurgard Self Storage Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SSSAF opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $41.00.
About Shurgard Self Storage
