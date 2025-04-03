Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Update

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,816.0 days.

Shurgard Self Storage Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SSSAF opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

About Shurgard Self Storage

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

