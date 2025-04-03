Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Trading Down 15% – What’s Next?

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) fell 15% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 358 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 359.80 ($4.67). 2,665,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 1,454,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423.40 ($5.50).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.47) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 480 ($6.23).

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOSG

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

About Watches of Switzerland Group

The firm has a market cap of £869.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 493.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 487.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.95.

(Get Free Report)

Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK, US and Europe comprising seven prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Hodinkee (US) and Analog:Shift (US) with a complementary jewellery offering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.