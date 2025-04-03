StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $617,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMY opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0647 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

