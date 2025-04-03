National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,691 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $28,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOA. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,709,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,981,000 after buying an additional 639,857 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the third quarter worth $185,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $501.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.42. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. Raymond James upgraded North American Construction Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. CIBC upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

