Sylebra Capital Llc Buys 1,068,297 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 1,068,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $7,232,370.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,228,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,867,303.81. The trade was a 7.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 1,333,188 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $8,932,359.60.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 821,610 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $4,502,422.80.

On Monday, March 24th, Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 990,411 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,318,191.96.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $392.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.41. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,426,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2,490.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 648,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 623,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

AEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $4.87 to $5.22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

