Sylebra Capital Llc Buys 1,068,297 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 1,068,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $7,232,370.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,228,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,867,303.81. The trade was a 7.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 28th, Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 1,333,188 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $8,932,359.60.
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 821,610 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $4,502,422.80.
- On Monday, March 24th, Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 990,411 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,318,191.96.
Aeva Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %
Aeva Technologies stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $392.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.41. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $4.87 to $5.22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.
