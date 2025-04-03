Head to Head Review: BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) versus Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BW LPG and Yatra Online, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get BW LPG alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BW LPG 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yatra Online has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.61%. Given Yatra Online’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than BW LPG.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BW LPG $3.60 billion 0.40 $350.22 million $2.66 4.08 Yatra Online $6.79 billion 0.01 -$4.21 million N/A N/A

This table compares BW LPG and Yatra Online”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BW LPG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatra Online.

Profitability

This table compares BW LPG and Yatra Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BW LPG N/A N/A N/A Yatra Online -0.46% 0.27% 0.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Yatra Online shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yatra Online beats BW LPG on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BW LPG

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services. It owns and operates LPG vessels and a fleet of very large gas carriers. The company was formerly known as BW Gas LPG Holding Limited and changed its name to BW LPG Limited in September 2013. BW LPG Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Yatra Online

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; and Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.