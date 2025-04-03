Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 1,355.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2,974.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

