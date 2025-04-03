UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of UDR by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 160,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UDR by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after buying an additional 368,087 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in UDR by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,367,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,574,000 after acquiring an additional 95,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $45.42 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 688.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.