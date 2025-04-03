Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 5,764 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $209,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,003,000. United Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 133,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVV opened at $567.20 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $584.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $589.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

