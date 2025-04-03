Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 294.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,714 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $181,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 63,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOO opened at $518.91 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

