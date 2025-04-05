Pitcairn Co. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

