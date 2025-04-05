Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $331,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $160.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.87 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

