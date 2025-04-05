ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 548.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $152.56 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.29 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

