Old West Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,293 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up approximately 1.5% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average is $110.78.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Melius lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

