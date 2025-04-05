Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Holdings Cut by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,760,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 7.8 %

HCC stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.80. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.68%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.