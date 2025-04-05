Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.85. Studio City International shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 522 shares traded.
Studio City International Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $802.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.86 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%.
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.
