Annandale Capital LLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 944,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average is $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.03. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $82.94 and a 1 year high of $102.23.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.