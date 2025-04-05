Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 2,581 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $15,769.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,803,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,971.56. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,112 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $35,999.68.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,415 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $83,607.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 108 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $636.12.

NYSE:GNT opened at $5.54 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

