Insider Buying: Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG) Insider Acquires 1,312 Shares of Stock

Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Barnaba purchased 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$16.18 ($9.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,222.91 ($12,862.37).

Fortescue Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62.

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Fortescue’s payout ratio is 71.38%.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

