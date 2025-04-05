Annandale Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.5% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $41,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

