Rahlfs Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Rahlfs Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Rahlfs Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $549,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 205.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,375,000 after acquiring an additional 371,267 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance
OEF opened at $244.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.31. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.95 and a 12 month high of $300.35.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 100 ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Reasons Wall Street Is Backing Braze Stock Right Now
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/31 – 04/04
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.