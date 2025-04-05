Rahlfs Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Rahlfs Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Rahlfs Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $549,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 205.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,375,000 after acquiring an additional 371,267 shares during the last quarter.

OEF opened at $244.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.31. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.95 and a 12 month high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

