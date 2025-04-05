Rahlfs Capital LLC Takes $255,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Rahlfs Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appaloosa LP boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in JD.com by 329.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,268,000 after buying an additional 4,839,700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,313,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,418 shares during the period. North of South Capital LLP increased its stake in JD.com by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 2,899,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,536,000 after acquiring an additional 942,629 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 114.1% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,730,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

JD.com Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ JD opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

