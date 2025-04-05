Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $787,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 2.8 %

ASML stock opened at $605.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $716.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $726.98. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $597.69 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.