Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT stock opened at $383.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.71 and a 200-day moving average of $502.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.23 and a 12-month high of $584.01.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $525.38.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

