Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.92 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 44969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $516,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

