Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.92 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 44969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.