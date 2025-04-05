iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.87 and last traded at $98.97, with a volume of 1860800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

