Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 325008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $683.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 813.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cars.com by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

