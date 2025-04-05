Rep. David Taylor Sells Off Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently sold shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). In a filing disclosed on April 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Visa stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SCHWAB JOINT BROKERAGE #1 (HOME GROWN)” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) on 2/10/2025.

Visa Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $313.46 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.02 and a 200-day moving average of $316.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $582.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

