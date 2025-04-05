Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS GOVT opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

