BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of MHN stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Cintas Ends UniFirst Talks—What’s Next for UNF Stock?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Reasons Wall Street Is Backing Braze Stock Right Now
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/31 – 04/04
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.