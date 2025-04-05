BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of MHN stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

