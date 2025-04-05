iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $380,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.76. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

