BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance
MUE opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.95.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
