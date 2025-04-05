Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NCA stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

