Solstein Capital LLC Lowers Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 484,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $22.75 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Cuts Dividend

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

