BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 214,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 93,471 shares.The stock last traded at $49.61 and had previously closed at $49.53.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

