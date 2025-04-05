Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.9% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,756 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Chevron by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 22,996.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 847,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,741,000 after buying an additional 843,756 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $143.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.10. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

