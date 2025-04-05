Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE NOM opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $12.25.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
