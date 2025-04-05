Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $43.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXTA

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $41.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.