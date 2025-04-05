Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trading Up 3.9% – Here’s Why

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.53. 213,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 718,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cosan in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Cosan alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSAN

Cosan Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cosan by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cosan by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period.

Cosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.