MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Trading Down 14.8% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $93.22. 70,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 127,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.46.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 21.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day moving average is $154.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 4.73.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

