Currys (LON:CURY) Trading 14% Higher – Time to Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.30 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 101.40 ($1.31). Approximately 8,521,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,918,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.15).
CURY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Currys from GBX 125 ($1.61) to GBX 175 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
In related news, insider Octavia Morley bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($40,634.67). Company insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
