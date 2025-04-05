Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 707,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,948,000 after acquiring an additional 387,910 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 188,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 85,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 47,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.