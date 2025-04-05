Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 505.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $83.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.85. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1366 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

