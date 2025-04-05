Currys (LON:CURY) Trading Up 14.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) rose 14.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.80 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.32). Approximately 10,327,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 4,946,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.15).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CURY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Currys from GBX 125 ($1.61) to GBX 175 ($2.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Currys alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CURY

Currys Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Currys

The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other Currys news, insider Octavia Morley acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($40,634.67). Insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Currys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.