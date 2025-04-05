Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $106.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.66. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

